Israeli Airstrike in Deir Aames Kills 2, Tensions Escalate Across Southern Lebanon and Gaza

Beirut, May 28: At least two people were killed and another wounded in an Israeli airstrike targeting Hezbollah sites in the village of Deir Aames in southern Lebanon, according to Lebanon's National News Agency. The strikes came as Israeli attacks intensified across southern Lebanon. Lebanon's Civil Defense said that rescue teams evacuated 29 civilians trapped inside buildings damaged by airstrikes in the towns of Doueir and Nabatieh, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Israeli army also renewed an evacuation warning for residents of Nabatieh and later issued similar warnings for the towns of Kfarhouna, Aaramta, Mlita, Jarjouaa and Houmine al Fawqa. Meanwhile, Hezbollah said its members targeted Israeli forces and military positions in Zawtar al Sharqiya in southern Lebanon. The group said it struck an Israeli Merkava tank near Bustan Zattam with an attack drone and shelled gatherings of Israeli soldiers and vehicles near Tallet al Khazzan and the town's riverbed using rockets, artillery shells and heavy rockets. Donald Trump Insists Iran ‘Negotiating on Fumes’ As US President Looks for Deal To Settle Conflict and Reopen Strait of Hormuz.

The group also said its members engaged Israeli forces at close range around 9:00 a.m. at the Scout Complex in Zawtar al Sharqiya using light and medium weapons, forcing the troops to retreat before Israeli forces launched heavy bombardment on the area. Separately, Israeli warplanes launched a second strike on a building in the Mashrouaa al Rouz area at the entrance of Abbasiyeh, north of the coastal city of Tyre, destroying it completely. Additional airstrikes targeted Tyre and the Rashidieh Palestinian refugee camp south of the city. US Launches ‘Self-Defence Strikes’ on Iranian Missile Sites Near Strait of Hormuz.

Lebanon's Health Ministry said the toll from Israeli attacks since March 2 had risen to 3,269 killed and 9,840 wounded as of May 27. Meanwhile, at least seven Palestinians were killed and 18 others injured on Wednesday evening in an Israeli airstrike on a house in central Gaza City, according to the Palestine Red Crescent Society, while the Israeli military said it had targeted two senior Hamas figures in the enclave.

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