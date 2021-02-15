Washington, February 15: US President Joe Biden wished first lady Jill Biden a happy Valentine’s Day on Sunday, calling her “the love of my life and the life of my love.” Jill Biden on Friday had tweeted that she purchased some “Valentine’s treats for the weekend,” from Washington, D.C. bakery The Sweet Lobby.

Two days back, Jill had installed large heart-shaped structures on the North Lawn of the White House which was her "Valentine messages to the country." First Lady Jill Biden Gives Valentine's Day Surprise, Installs Hearts on White House Lawn.

According to The Hill, the pink, red and white hearts modelled after "conversation hearts" contained words such as "unity," "compassion" and "courage," and were seen throughout the backdrop.

Here's Joe Biden's Valentine's Day message for his wife:

The love of my life and the life of my love. Happy Valentine’s Day, Jilly. pic.twitter.com/LjLLIjvP1C — President Biden (@POTUS) February 14, 2021

Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Douglas Emhoff, also joined the president and first lady in celebrating Valentine’s Day on Sunday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 15, 2021 09:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).