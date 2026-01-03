Washington DC, January 3: Utah Senator Mike Lee said on Saturday he was informed by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was arrested by U.S. personnel to stand trial on criminal charges in the United States. In a post on X on his personal account, Lee said that the action by the US, | likely falls within the president's inherent authority under Article II of the Constitution to protect U.S. personnel from an actual or imminent attack".

He said, "Just got off the phone with @SecRubio. He informed me that Nicolas Maduro has been arrested by U.S. personnel to stand trial on criminal charges in the United States, and that the kinetic action we saw tonight was deployed to protect and defend those executing the arrest warrant. This action likely falls within the president's inherent authority under Article II of the Constitution to protect U.S. personnel from an actual or imminent attack. Thank you, @SecRubio, for keeping me apprised" Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Wife Captured and Flown out of Country After US Strikes on Caracas, Claims Donald Trump.

'Maduro to Stand Trial on Criminal Charges in US'

In another post, he added, "He anticipates no further action in Venezuela now that Maduro is in U.S. custody" His remarks come as President Donald Trump on Saturday said that the US had carried out a large strike against Venezuela during which the incumbent President Nicolas Maduro and his wife "were captured and flown out of the country". "The United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country. This operation was done in conjunction with U.S. Law Enforcement. Details to follow. There will be a News Conference today at 11 A.M., at Mar-a-Lago. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP," the US President posted on Truth Social

The "capture of Maduro" comes amid sharply heightened tensions between the United States and Venezuela. Trump has repeatedly accused the Venezuelan President of presiding over what he has described as a "narco-terrorist" government. The US had also imposed sanctions on vessels it claims are involved in transporting Venezuelan oil. At the same time, the US military stepped up actions against Venezuelan boats in the region, alleging their involvement in drug and narcotics smuggling. Trump had called upon Maduro to step down, accusing Venezuela of doing "terrible things" against the United States

Meanwhile, the Venezuelan government on Saturday issued a statement rejecting and condemning what it described as a "military aggression" by the United States against Venezuelan territory, accusing Washington of violating the United Nations Charter and threatening regional peace and stability. In the official statement, the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela alleged that the United States carried out attacks on civilian and military locations in Caracas and the states of Miranda, Aragua and La Guaira, calling the action a flagrant breach of international law, including Articles 1 and 2 of the UN Charter, which uphold state sovereignty and prohibit the use of force. Who Is Cilia Flores? Why Nicolas Maduro’s Wife Matters in the US-Venezuela War.

The Venezuelan government said the alleged aggression was aimed at seizing the country's strategic resources, particularly oil and minerals, and undermining Venezuela's political independence. It rejected what it described as attempts to impose "regime change", stressing that Venezuela had defended its sovereignty for more than two centuries. It said the Bolivarian National Armed Forces were deployed nationwide to guarantee sovereignty and peace, while diplomatic channels would be activated to raise complaints before the UN Security Council, the UN Secretary-General, CELAC and the Non-Aligned Movement. The statement said President Nicolas Maduro had ordered the implementation of national defence plans in line with the Constitution and relevant national security laws, and had signed a decree declaring a State of External Commotion across Venezuela.

It added that comprehensive national defence command structures had been deployed across states and municipalities. Invoking Article 51 of the UN Charter, the Venezuelan government said it reserves the right to exercise legitimate self-defence to protect its people, territory and independence, and called on governments and peoples worldwide to express solidarity.