Kim Jong Un ‘In Danger’ After Surgery: Donald Trump Administration Looking for Potential Successor if North Korean Leader Dies or Is Already Dead, Says Report

Kim Jong un, Donald Trump (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Washington, April 21: Kim Jong Un, North Korean leader, is said to be in serious danger following a surgery for a cardiovascular problem earlier this month, reports said. Following the news of the poor health condition of the North Korea leader, the Donald Trump administration in the US is in dark as to who will be in control of North Korea and its nuclear weapons. According to a Bloomberg reporter from White House, it is unclear to US officials if he's dead or alive and that the Trump administration officials are looking into who would be in the line of succession if Kim Jong Un dies or is already dead. Kim Jong Un Health Update: North Korean Leader in Grave Danger After Surgery, Says Reports.

Taking to Twitter, the reporter said, "Trump admin received information that Kim Jong Un had heart surgery last week and if he's alive, his health is poor, I'm told. KJU hasn't been seen at key events in recent days. It's unclear to US officials if he's dead or alive". In another tweet the reporter added saying, "Trump administration officials are looking into who would be in the line of succession if Kim Jong Un dies or is already dead, I'm told".

Take a Look at the Tweets:

Trump administration officials are looking into who would be in the line of succession if Kim Jong Un dies or is already dead, I'm told. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) April 21, 2020

Kim's absence at the NK test missile firings on April 14 and the celebration of his grandfather's birthday on April 15 raised speculation about him being alive or dead. He had been seen four days before that at a government meeting, according to a reports by CNN. Recently, the US media report North Korea leader Kim Jong Un is brain dead. Reports inform that the National Security Council and Office of the Director of National Intelligence have however declined to comment on the

On Tuesday, the South Korean government said it was looking into US media reports saying North Korean leader was in fragile condition after surgery. Officials from South Korea's Unification Ministry and National Intelligence Service said they couldn't immediately confirm the report.