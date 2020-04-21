Kim Jong Un Health Update: North Korean Leader in Grave Danger After Surgery, Says Reports

North Korea's ruler Kim Jong-Un (Photo Credit: File/PTI)

Seoul, April 21: According to a US official, North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un, is in grave danger after surgery. As per reports, Kim recently missed the celebration of his grandfather's birthday on April 15, which gave rise to more speculations about his well-being.

According to a CNN media report, Kim Jong Un underwent a medical procedure is fueling new speculation about North Korean leader’s health after his unprecedented absence from events last week marking his grandfather’s birthday. Kim underwent a “cardiovascular surgical procedure” and was now mostly recovered. Kim Jong Un’s Sister Kim Yo Jong Rises in North Korea Hierarchy, Reappointed as Alternate Member of Political Bureau of the Central Committee.

Recently, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's powerful younger sister has been reinstated to a key decision-making body, state media reported Sunday, marking her rise in the isolated nation. Long one of her brother's closest advisers, Kim Yo Jong was reappointed an alternate member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee in a reshuffle of top officials.