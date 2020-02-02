London Terror Attack: British Police Shoot Attacker After 'Terror-Related' Stabbings in Streatham

London Police (Photo Credits: AFP | File)

London, February 2: British police on Sunday said they had shot a man in Streatham, in south London, after several people were stabbed in a suspected "terrorist-related" incident. "A man has been shot by armed officers in #Streatham," London's Metropolitan Police said on Twitter.

"At this stage it is believed a number of people have been stabbed. "The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related." It was not immediately clear what condition the man and those stabbed were in. Streatham Terror Incident: Several Stabbed, Metropolitan Police Shoot Down Attacker n in South London.

London's Ambulance Service said it had "a number of resources" attending the incident on Streatham High Road in the largely residential neighbourhood.

London's Metropolitan Police: A man has been shot by armed officers in Streatham. At this stage it is believed a number of people have been stabbed. The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related. — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2020

Unverified footage posted to social media purporting to capture some of the incident showed armed police officers surrounding a man lying on the ground on Streatham High Road. They then abruptly moved away, urging onlookers to move back, as other emergency vehicles arrived at the scene.

London Police Tweet:

We believe there are two injured victims. We await updates on their conditions. The scene has been fully contained. We will issue more information when possible. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) February 2, 2020

Britain has seen a spate of terrorist attacks in recent years. In the most recent incident on November 29, 2019, convicted terrorist Usman Khan killed two people before being shot dead by police on London Bridge.