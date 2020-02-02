Streatham Terror Incident: Several Stabbed, Metropolitan Police Shoot Down Attacker in South London
London, February 2: London police on Sunday shot dead a man at 2:30 pm local time after he stabbed several people. The incident took place in Streatham area of South London. Police declared the incident as “terrorist-related”. The investigation is currently underway. London Bridge Attack: Video Showing Man Being Shot Goes Viral on Social Media.

Metropolitan Police in a tweet said, “A man has been shot by armed officers in #Streatham. At this stage it is believed a number of people have been stabbed. The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related. Please follow @metpoliceuk for updates.” London Bridge Shut Amid Reports of Gunfire And Stabbing, One Man Detained.

Tweet by Metropolitan Police:

Video of The Incident:

According to the police, several number of people were stabbed by the man. The police have cordoned off the entire area. More details are still awaited. In November last year, a man was shot on the London Bridge. The video of the incident had also surfaced on social media.