Streatham Terror Incident: Several Stabbed, Metropolitan Police Shoot Down Attacker in South London

London's Metropolitan Police | Representational Picture | (Photo Credits: IANS)

London, February 2: London police on Sunday shot dead a man at 2:30 pm local time after he stabbed several people. The incident took place in Streatham area of South London. Police declared the incident as “terrorist-related”. The investigation is currently underway. London Bridge Attack: Video Showing Man Being Shot Goes Viral on Social Media.

Metropolitan Police in a tweet said, “A man has been shot by armed officers in #Streatham. At this stage it is believed a number of people have been stabbed. The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related. Please follow @metpoliceuk for updates.” London Bridge Shut Amid Reports of Gunfire And Stabbing, One Man Detained.

Tweet by Metropolitan Police:

#INCIDENT A man has been shot by armed officers in #Streatham. At this stage it is believed a number of people have been stabbed. The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related. Please follow @metpoliceuk for updates — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) February 2, 2020

Video of The Incident:

#BreakingNews, south #London: A man was shot dead in an incident declared as "terrorist-related". It happened near to Odeon & Iceland shop on #Streatham High Road. Report says paramedics treating 2 people. #Bus services there may be delayed. (#Breaking #Buses #Transport #Travel) https://t.co/qnDC0h1AbC — Brexit London (@BrexitLondon) February 2, 2020

According to the police, several number of people were stabbed by the man. The police have cordoned off the entire area. More details are still awaited. In November last year, a man was shot on the London Bridge. The video of the incident had also surfaced on social media.