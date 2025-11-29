Canberra, November 29: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese married his partner Jodie Haydon in a private ceremony at The Lodge in Canberra on Saturday, making him the first Australian leader to wed while in office. "We are absolutely delighted to share our love and commitment to spending our future lives together, in front of our family and closest friends," Albanese and Haydon said in a joint statement. Albanese posted a brief video of the celebration on X with a one-word caption, "Married."

Several leaders, including senior ministers Penny Wong, Mark Butler, Katy Gallagher, Don Farrell, Tony Burke, Richard Marles, Jim Chalmers, Tim Ayres and Jenny McAllister, as well as New South Wales MPs John Graham and Jo Haylen, attended the wedding. Australian Opposition Leader Sussan Ley also conveyed her best wishes for the wedding. "Congratulations to Anthony and Jodie! I wish them every happiness as they continue building their lives together," Australian newspaper The Sydney Morning Herald quoted Ley as saying shortly after the news broke. PM Narendra Modi, Australian Counterpart Anthony Albanese Discuss Progress in Defence, Nuclear Energy Ties on G20 Summit Sidelines (See Pics).

The wedding capped a historic year for Albanese, coming just months after he led the Labour Party to a landslide election victory, securing a record 94 seats in the lower house. Haydon has accompanied Albanese at numerous events over the years, including during his 2022 election campaign and again in May this year when his Labour Party secured a strong majority. Albanese also thanked Haydon on election night, noting that she "probably wasn't expecting this to be in your life half a dozen years ago". Rohit Sharma, Steve Smith Receive Their Test Caps From PM Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the Start of IND vs AUS 4th Test 2023 (See Pics and Video).

"I am so grateful for your support, your friendship and your love. You make me so happy, which matters, you have my heart, I love you, and I look forward to living our lives together," he said The wedding is PM Albanese's second; his previous 19-year marriage to former NSW politician Carmel Tebbutt ended in 2019.

