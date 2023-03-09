Rohit Sharma and Steve Smith, captains of the Indian and Australian teams, received their Test caps from PM Narendra Modi and Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the start of the India vs Australia 4th Test 2023. The respective leaders of both these countries were felicitated at a ceremony which involved a traditional dance and music performance. The two Prime Ministers then boarded a chariot for a lap of honour around the stadium. IND vs AUS Live Score Updates of 4th Test 2023 Day 1.

Rohit Sharma, Steve Smith Receives Test Caps from Narendra Modi and Anthony Albanese

The Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modiji presents the special cap to #TeamIndia captain @ImRo45 while The Honourable Prime Minister of Australia, Mr Anthony Albanese presents the cap to Australia captain Steve Smith.@narendramodi | @PMOIndia | #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/8RH70LOx0v — BCCI (@BCCI) March 9, 2023

Narendra Modi Gives Rohit Sharma his Test Cap:

Captain Rohit Sharma gets the Test cap from PM Narendra Modi. pic.twitter.com/jfeiKvFWGp — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 9, 2023

Steve Smith Gets Test Cap from Anthony Albanese:

Australian PM Anthony Albanese present the cap to Steve Smith. pic.twitter.com/fSk1SAMpdc — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) March 9, 2023

