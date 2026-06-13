Melaka Affair Scandal: Mother of 2 Fined After Being Caught Attempting S*x With Another Woman's Husband

The Melaka Sharia High Court has handed down financial penalties to a married mother of two and a married man following their convictions for attempting to engage in an extra-marital affair. The court proceedings took an emotional turn on Thursday, June 11, as 35-year-old Siti Iqbar Mazlan broke down in tears while pleading for judicial leniency, expressing deep regret for her actions and directly apologising to the man’s wife. The woman was accused of attempting to have s*x with another woman’s husband last year.

The co-accused, 24-year-old Hairul Mokhsin Zaini, also pleaded guilty to the identical sharia offence. Both individuals received substantial fines in lieu of immediate custodial sentences. Malaysia Shocker: Father Used Minor Daughter as Sex Slave for Over 11 Years in Muar Leading Her to Get Pregnant.

The Unlawful S*xual Intercourse Charges

According to the official charge sheets, Siti Iqbar and Hairul Mokhsin were found to have willfully attempted unlawful s*xual intercourse. Under Islamic law, such an act between partners who are not legally wedded to one another constitutes a punishable offence. The illicit encounter took place between June 1 and June 30, 2025. Sharia enforcement officials intercepted the pair at approximately 2:00 AM at a residential property located in Kampung Sungai Putat, Batu Berendam, within the Central Melaka district.

The state prosecuted both defendants under Section 52 of the Sharia Offences (State of Melaka) Enactment 1991. The statutory provision allows for a maximum financial penalty of 5,000 ringgit, a prison term of up to 36 months, or a combination of both upon conviction.

Appeals for Judicial Leniency

During her mitigation plea before Sharia High Court Judge Abu Bakar Daud, Siti Iqbar requested a minimal fine and strongly urged the court to bypass a prison sentence. She cited severe personal and economic fallout, noting she has been unemployed for four months as a direct consequence of the legal proceedings. “I was also estranged from my family and ostracised by my siblings because I was ashamed of what happened,” Siti Iqbar informed the court. “I truly regret it and have not been in contact with the man (Hairul Mokhsin) for a long time," she added.

Hairul Mokhsin similarly petitioned the court for mercy, stating that he had repented and viewed a broken leg suffered in a recent accident as divine retribution for his errors. Employed as a gig-economy food delivery courier, he highlighted his irregular income and familial obligations. “I am asking not to be sentenced to prison because I have to support two young children who are about to enter kindergarten, as well as help my wife, who runs a nasi lemak business,” Hairul Mokhsin submitted to the bench.

Prior Convictions and Sentencing Outcomes

Melaka Chief Sharia Prosecutor Wan Mahyuddin Wan Muhammad, assisted by Sharia Prosecutor Radzwan Abdullah, argued strongly for a deterrent sentence to prevent societal recurrence. The prosecution specifically requested the court to evaluate Hairul Mokhsin’s prior criminal history within the religious court system. Records presented to the court showed that Hairul Mokhsin had a previous conviction resolved on September 6, 2023, where he was fined 2,800 ringgit or sentenced to 15 days in prison for abetting an out-of-wedlock pregnancy.

The Ruling: Weighing the arguments, Judge Abu Bakar Daud ordered Hairul Mokhsin to pay a fine of 5,000 ringgit. Siti Iqbar was handed a 4,500 ringgit fine. Both individuals face a default sentence of eight months in prison if they fail to settle their respective financial penalties. Malaysia Shocker: Man Stabbed To Death in Ugly Fight for Passing Comments on Woman's 'Big Breasts' in Malacca.

Interlinked Civil Defamation Case

The sharia trial follows a related criminal case heard earlier in the week at the Ayer Keroh Magistrate’s Court. On Monday, June 8, Hairul Mokhsin’s wife, 25-year-old Puteri Norfatimah Ishak, was fined 2,800 ringgit after pleading guilty to civil charges of distributing obscene digital media. Puteri Norfatimah was charged under Section 292 of the Penal Code for disseminating explicit photos and videos featuring her husband and Siti Iqbar in December of last year. The penal charge carries a maximum penalty of three years in prison, a fine, or both. In her own judicial appeal, Puteri Norfatimah admitted to the retaliatory distribution, explaining to the Magistrate that she had acted out of intense emotional distress following a recent miscarriage.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 02:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).