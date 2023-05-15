Mumbai, May 15: In a vicious altercation, a man was fatally stabbed after allegedly making a remark about a woman's ‘big breasts’. On May 9, the 35-year-old male allegedly told a woman that she ‘has big hips and big breasts’ when they were out drinking in Malacca, Malaysia's southwest.

According to authorities, the obscene remarks sparked a huge street brawl that unfortunately came to an end when a sharp instrument was stabbed deeply into the victim's heart. Bengaluru Shocker: Man Stabbed to Death, Two Others Injured After Fight Over Sharing Cigarette in Upparpete.

The unknown scrap metal worker was reportedly out on the town just before the scrap, according to the police, in Taman Kenanga's entertainment sector. He made the remark to the 26-year-old lady that night at approximately 4 am as she attempted to purchase food from a neighbouring stand.

She heard the statement while eating with her boyfriend and bodyguard. It is said that once the security warned the guy, though things soon got out of hand very quickly.

Police rushed to the site, where they discovered the man to be comatose. Investigators reported that they detained seven persons, ranging in age from 25 to 38, and recovered many weapons, including knives and iron bars.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Malacca Police, the woman's boyfriend also took part in the altercation. He said that at that point, a furious fistfight broke out between the bodyguard, woman's 36-year-old boyfriend, and the victim.

The deceased apparently suffered multiple knife wounds from a sharp object. The man died from a stab wound to the heart, according to the results of a post mortem examination. Delhi Shocker: Man Stabbed to Death Outside Liquor Shop by 3 Men For Refusing to Give His Beer to Them; Accused Arrested.

In Malaysia, the case is still being looked into in accordance with Section 302.

