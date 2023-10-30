Muar, October 30: Bodily changes after a female student got pregnant led to a shocking revelation in Malaysia's Muar. It turned out that the minor student was used as a sex slave, which resulted in her getting pregnant. A family member saw the alterations prior to the 17-year-old's admission of being raped.

The victim has been raped since she was six years old, according to Assistant Commissioner Raiz Mukhliz Azman Aziz, the head of Muar police. Further, he claimed, the victim stepped forward to file a report. Russia Horror: Man Keeps Woman as Sex Slave for 14 Years, Arrested After Victim Manages to Escape; Police Recover Sex Toys and Porn CDs From Accused's House.

It was discovered via a urine test that the victim was pregnant. Investigations reveal that the victim has been raped several times since she was six years old, Raiz Mukhlis said. The victim's father, 41, was subsequently taken into custody to help with the investigation.

According to the report, the victim was raped at home, and the suspect tested positive for methamphetamine. In accordance with Section 376(3) of the Penal Code, Magistrate Fatin Dalilah Khalid imposed a seven-day detention on the suspect starting today in order to facilitate the investigation.

Previously, a similar incident was reported in Argentina, wherein the court convicted 57-year-old Domingo Bulacio guilty of raping his own daughter over a 20-year span. The victim, who has not yet been given a name, said that he had her as a sex slave starting when she was eleven years old. 'Used Me as Sex Slave': Egyptian 'Toyboy' Mohamed Ibrahim Who Married 83-Year-Old Iris Jones Says She Used Him for Sex After Age-Gap Couple Ends Relationship.

The crimes were committed in the northern Argentine province of Santiago del Estero, in the municipality of Villa Balnearia. Different reports from the local media said that the victim's mother had either passed away or abandoned the household when she was a little girl.

