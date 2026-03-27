DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (JON GAMBRELL and DAVID RISING), March 27: Iran state media says its nuclear facilities were attacked Friday, just hours after Israel threatened to “escalate and expand” its campaign against Tehran. A heavy-water plant and a yellowcake production plant were struck, IRNA reported. Yellowcake is a concentrated form of uranium after impurities are removed from the raw ore. Heavy water is used as a moderator in nuclear reactors.

Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization said the Shahid Khondab Heavy Water Complex in Arak and the Ardakan yellowcake production plant in Yazd Province were targeted, the agency said. The strikes did not cause any casualties and there was no risk of contamination, it said. Israel also attacked the Arak plant last June. ‘Totally Won the War’: Donald Trump Claims Victory Over Iran, Gives 10-Day Pause.

Word of the attacks came after U.S. President Donald Trump claimed talks on ending the war were going well and gave Tehran more time to open the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has given no sign of backing down.

With stock markets reeling and economic fallout from the war extending far beyond the Middle East, Trump is under growing pressure to end Iran's chokehold on the strait, a strategic waterway through which a fifth of the world's oil is usually shipped. Middle East Conflict: Israel Hits Tehran With Wave of Strikes and Warns Attacks on Iran ‘Will Escalate and Expand’.

The United States has offered Iran a 15-point proposal for a ceasefire that includes it relinquishing control of the strait, but at the same time has ordered thousands more troops to the region — possibly in preparation for a military attempt to wrest the waterway from Iran’s tight grip.

Trump has said if Iran doesn't reopen the strait to all traffic by April 6, he will order the destruction of Iran’s energy plants. He said Thursday that talks on ending the conflict were going “very well.” Iran maintains it is not engaged in any negotiations.

Israel Targets Iran’s Weapons Production and Lebanese Capital

Air raid sirens sounded in Israel and the military said it has been intercepting Iranian missiles on a daily basis. Defense Minister Israel Katz said Iran “will pay heavy, increasing prices for this war crime.” “Despite the warnings, the firing continues," Katz said. "And therefore attacks in Iran will escalate and expand to additional targets and areas that assist the regime in building and operating weapons against Israeli citizens.”

Israel’s military said its attacks Friday targeted sites “in the heart of Tehran” where ballistic missiles and other weapons are produced. It said it also hit missile launchers and storage sites in Western Iran. Smoke rose over Beirut after a pre-dawn strike, and Lebanon's Health Ministry later reported two people were killed.

Iran Launches Missiles and Drones at Its Gulf Arab Neighbors

Saudi Arabia's Defense Ministry said it shot down missiles and drones targeting the capital, Riyadh. Kuwait said its Shuwaikh Port in Kuwait City and the Mubarak Al Kabeer Port to the north, which is under construction as part of China’s “Belt and Road” initiative, sustained “material damage” in attacks. It appeared to be one of the first times a Chinese-affiliated project in the Gulf Arab states has come under assault in the war. China has continued to purchase Iranian crude.

U.S. stocks fell on opening Friday, in a fifth straight losing week — Wall Street’s longest such streak in nearly four years. The S&P 500 dropped 0.4% in early trading Friday. The Dow lost 0.6%, and the Nasdaq fell 0.6%, breaking the week’s pattern of flip‑flopping gains and losses as hopes for an end to the war vacillated.

Asian shares also fell Friday over growing doubts about the chances of de-escalation. Oil prices rose again, the Brent crude, the international standard, at $107 a barrel in morning trading, up more than 45% since Israel and the U.S. attacked Iran on Feb. 28 to start the war.

US pushes diplomatic solution while sending more troops to the region

Iran's stranglehold on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has increased concerns of a global energy crisis, and appears part of a strategy to get the U.S. to back down by roiling the world economy. A Gulf Arab bloc said Thursday that Iran has been exacting tolls from ships to ensure safe passage.

Trump envoy Steve Witkoff said Washington delivered a 15-point “action list" to Iran for a possible ceasefire, using Pakistan as an intermediary. It proposes restricting Iran’s nuclear program and reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Iran rejected the U.S. offer and presented its own five-point proposal that included reparations and recognition of its sovereignty over the vital strait.

Diplomats from several countries have tried to organize a direct meeting between U.S. and Iranian envoys, possibly in Pakistan. Egypt's Foreign Ministry said in a statement Friday that Foreign Minster Badr Abdelatty spoke with his Turkish and Pakistani counterparts by phone as part of "intensive efforts" to organize the talks. Abdelatty said they hoped for "gradual de-escalation efforts that would ultimately lead to the end of the war."

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry confirmed those calls and said Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also spoke with U.S. officials. Meeting in France, the G7 foreign ministers adopted a declaration calling for an immediate halt to attacks against populations and infrastructure.

Meanwhile, U.S. ships drew closer to the region carrying some 2,500 Marines, and at least 1,000 paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne — trained to land in hostile territory to secure key positions and airfields — have been ordered to the Middle East.

The U.N. Security Council will engage in a closed consultation on Iran on Friday, according to two U.N. diplomats who spoke on condition of anonymity because the meeting is not public. They said Russia requested the meeting and that the U.S. — which holds the Security Council presidency — scheduled it.

Jan Egeland, secretary general of the Norwegian Refugee Council, said its teams in Iran have reported “countless homes, hospitals and schools have been damaged or destroyed,” and that nearly every neighborhood in Tehran has sustained damage.

“Civilians are paying the highest price for this war — it must end” Egeland said in a statement. The U.N.'s International Organization for Migration said Friday that 82,000 civilian buildings in Iran, including hospitals and the homes of 180,000 people, are damaged.

“If this war continues, we risk a far wider humanitarian disaster,” Egeland said. “Millions could be forced to flee across borders, placing immense pressure on an already overstretched region.” Israel deployed the 162nd Division into southern Lebanon to support efforts to protect its northern border towns from Hezbollah attacks and uproot the militant group, the military said.

Death Toll Climbs, Primarily in Iran and Lebanon

Eighteen people have died in Israel, while four Israeli soldiers have been killed in Lebanon. Two Israeli soldiers were severely injured in Lebanon on Friday during an “operational accident,” the military said.

Authorities said more than 1,100 people have died in Lebanon and over 1,900 people have been killed in Iran. At least 13 American troops have been killed and four people in the occupied West Bank and 20 in Gulf Arab states have also died. In Iraq, where Iranian-supported militia groups have entered the conflict, 80 members of the security forces have died.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 27, 2026 10:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).