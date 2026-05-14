ECI Announces Phase 3 of SIR of Electoral Rolls in 16 States and 3 UTs

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The Election Commission of India has directed the conduct of a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in 16 states and three Union Territories. This major exercise aims to clean up and update voter lists by verifying details, removing ineligible entries, and ensuring greater accuracy ahead of future elections. The revision will follow a structured process as outlined in the official annexure shared by the commission. The move has been welcomed by many as a step towards strengthening electoral integrity and democratic transparency. It is expected to result in the deletion of millions of duplicate or invalid entries while facilitating genuine voter registration. Further guidelines and timelines for the SIR process will be issued by the Election Commission in due course. Assembly Election Results 2026: When and Where To Watch Live Counting.

SIR Phase 3 Announced by SIR of Electoral Rolls

Special Intensive Revision – Phase III SIR to be conducted in phased manner in 16 States and 3 UTs Read more : https://t.co/gAv53Frppn pic.twitter.com/bXMC7rjLj7 — Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) May 14, 2026

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2026 03:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).