'Good Bad Ugly' Director Adhik Ravichandran and Wife Aishwarya Prabhu Welcome Baby Boy

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Tamil film director Adhik Ravichandran and his wife, Aishwarya Prabhu, have welcomed their first child, a baby boy. According to reports from Cinema Viketan, the couple celebrated the arrival of their son recently, marking a new chapter in their personal lives following their high-profile wedding in December 2023. Atlee and Priya Atlee Welcome Baby Girl! 'Raaka' Director and Wife Share Message, 'Feeling Blessed' (See Post).

Adhik Ravihandran and Aishwarya Prabhu Become Parents for the First Time

The birth of the baby boy has brought immense joy to both families, who are deeply rooted in the South Indian film industry. Aishwarya Prabhu is the daughter of veteran actor Prabhu and the granddaughter of the legendary Chevalier Sivaji Ganesan. The news of the newborn’s arrival has been greeted with warm wishes from fans and prominent members of the film fraternity.

While the couple has maintained a level of privacy during the pregnancy, family sources indicate that both the mother and the infant are doing well. The arrival comes just as Adhik Ravichandran continues to reach new heights in his professional career.

Professional Milestone Amid Personal Celebration

The personal celebration comes on the heels of a massive professional year for Adhik Ravichandran. The director recently saw the release of his high-octane actioner Good Bad Ugly, starring superstar Ajith Kumar.

Released in April 2025, the film emerged as one of the year’s highest-grossing Tamil productions. While critics offered mixed reviews regarding its heavy use of fan service and nostalgia, the film was a significant box office success, solidifying Adhik's reputation as a bankable filmmaker capable of handling large-scale, star-driven projects. Ajith Kumar Turns 55: ‘AK64’ Director Adhik Ravichandran Calls Tamil Superstar ‘Nation’s Greatest Pride’, Shares ‘Good Bad Ugly’ BTS Photo.

Background and Family Ties

The union of Adhik and Aishwarya in late 2023 was described as a grand celebration of cinema heritage. With Aishwarya’s brother, Vikram Prabhu, also being a leading actor, the family remains one of the most influential in the industry. Adhik, who made his debut with Trisha Illana Nayanthara, has steadily climbed the ranks to become a director trusted with big-budget, star-driven projects.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2026 02:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).