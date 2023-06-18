Mumbai, June 18: The army is crucial for a country's security, defence, and sovereignty. It protects the nation from external threats, maintains peace, and upholds law and order. Many times army steps in to save residents from natural or man-made calamities. The army ensures the safety and well-being of its citizens, enabling the country's progress and development. All countries, from time to time, increase their military prowess by raising army budgets, recruitments and incorporating advanced technology, among other things.

Firepower is crucial to a country for several reasons. Firstly, it is a deterrent against potential aggressors, as a strong and capable military with significant firepower can dissuade advances from rivals. Secondly, firepower provides the ability to effectively defend and protect national interests by neutralising threats and achieving military objectives. Meanwhile, Global Firepower (GFP) has released a list of countries with the highest firepower in the world. Let's take a look. World Population Forecast For 2100: India to Remain Most Populous Country in World by the End of 21st Century, Here’s How Much Country’s Population Would Be in Year 2100.

India Among Top 5 Countries With Highest Firepower in World:

As per the ‘Global Firepower (GFP) annual defence review, India is among the top five countries with the highest firepower in the world. In the list, India is ranked 4 as the most powerful army. With a strength of 45 lakhs of active military manpower, the country boasts of total aircraft strength of 2,182, which includes both fixed-wing and rotorcraft platforms from all branches of services. India has 12,000 armoured vehicles and 4,614 tanks. The Indian military also has multiple missiles under its belt. It is noteworthy that the allocation for the three defence services (including pension) for the 2023-24 fiscal year is Rs 5,54,875 crore. World's Most Expensive Cities for Renting: Mumbai Has Highest Rent for 1-Bedroom Apartment in India, New York Tops Global List; Check Where Islamabad, London and Other Metros Stand.

Where Pakistan and China Stand?

Pakistan and China, two key players in South Asia, have been at odds with India for ages, with a few wars and everyday scuffles at the border. It is interesting to see that India finds itself between the two. China stands third on the military strength ranking list, while Pakistan is seventh. According to the latest Pentagon China Military Power Report, China has more than 915,000 active-duty troops within its ranks. On the other hand, Pakistan has about 6,54,000 active and 5,00,000 paramilitary personnel in its ranks.

Rest of the World:

As of Global Firepower, The United States holds the top in military strength ranking, followed by Russia in second place. The United Kingdom ranks fifth, while South Korea secures the sixth spot. Japan holds the eighth position, with France following closely behind at the ninth. Italy takes the tenth spot, while Turkey, Brazil, and Indonesia are ranked eleventh, twelfth, and thirteenth, respectively.

The army's origin can be traced back to ancient civilisations, where organised military forces emerged to protect territories and engage in warfare. Historically, armies were formed to defend against invasions, expand territories, and maintain control. Over time, the concept of the army evolved, adopting various structures, strategies, and technologies to adapt to changing warfare dynamics and serve the nation's needs.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2023 06:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).