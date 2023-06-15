Mumbai, June 14: The rising population poses significant challenges, including strain on resources, overcrowding, and environmental degradation. Addressing this issue is crucial for a balanced and prosperous future for humanity. There are many reasons for the rising population, such as increased life expectancy, declining mortality rates, lack of access to family planning and contraception, cultural and religious beliefs, and high fertility rates in certain regions. The problem also arises due to inadequate education and awareness about population control and socioeconomic factors like poverty and lack of opportunities for women.

The issue demands effective solutions like improved access to family planning, education, and healthcare, as well as sustainable development practices. We are 18 months from the first quarter of the 21st century, and the world population has already surpassed 8 billion. It is expected to cross 10.4 billion by the year 2100. India, in March, officially surpassed China to become most populous country. India's topping of China was due to both rapid growth in its own population and a decline in China's after hitting 1.426 billion last year. Here, we will take a look at the most populous countries by the end of the 21st century per the UN Population Division. State of World Population 2023: India Overtakes China to Become Most Populous Country in the World, Says UN Report.

Top Ten Most Populous Country in World by End of 21st Century:

India:

India's population reached 1,425,775,850 people by the end of March, surpassing the number of people in mainland China, according to the UN's estimates. In 2000, India had a population of over 100 million. According to predictions, the country is likely to have a population of 1,533 million. Most Profitable Companies in India in FY 2022-23: From Reliance To SBI and TCS, List of Companies That Recorded Highest Profit in Financial Year 2022-23.

China:

China is reportedly witnessing a population crisis. The current population of the country stands at 1.412 billion. China had a population of 1,295.33 million in 2000, and by the year 2100, the country is estimated to have 771 million people.

Nigeria:

The current population of Nigeria is 221,168,109, and the African country had a 122.9 million population in 2000. According to UN Population Division, the country will likely have a crowd of 546 million by the year 2100.

Pakistan:

The current population of Pakistan is 233,515,417, and it was 15.44 million in 2000. Currently, Pakistan is the world's fifth-most populous country. According to the UN, the country is poised to become the world's fourth-most populous nation by 2100, with a population of 487 million.

Congo:

The DR Congo has a current population of 97,574,097 and is projected to surpass 10 crore in 2024. In 2000, the Central African country had a population of 48.6 million, and according to the UN, the number is likely to go up to 431 million by the 21st century.

US:

The United States of America currently has a population of 336,708,490. It was 282.2 million in the year 2000. According to the UN, the US will be the fifth-largest populous country by the End of the 21st Century, with a population of 394 million.

Ethiopia:

The current population of Ethiopia is 123,347,685, with a population growth rate of 2.6%. In 2000 the population of Ethiopia was around 65 million people. As per the UN, the East African country is likely to have a population of 323 million people.

Indonesia:

The current population of Indonesia is 282,022,033, with a growth rate of 0.7% annual change ‎(2021). The island country had a population of 214.1 million people in 2000. Indonesia is projected to have a population of 297 million people by the end of the century.

Tanzania:

The United Republic of Tanzania currently has a population of 64,745,038 people. The country is popular as a safari mecca as it inhabits the “big five” animals - elephant, lion, leopard, buffalo, and rhino. The East African country had a population of 34 million people in 2000, and it is expected to have over 244 million population by 2100.

Egypt:

According to the UN, Egypt will have a population of 205 million people, nearly double the current population of 109.3 million. The land of pharaohs, pyramids, and the Great Sphinx had a population of about 71.4 million in 2000.

Apart from these ten, the UN Population Division projected that by the year 2100, Brazil's population will reach 185 million, Mexico's 116 million, Russia's 112 million, Afghanistan's 110 million, Turkey's 82 million, the UK's 70 million, Germany's 68 million, France's 60 million, Canada's 53 million, Saudi Arabia's 50 million, and Australia's 38 million.

