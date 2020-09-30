Moscow, September 30: Russia on Wednesday offered to host talks between two warring nations Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The Russian offer came hours after both the countries rejected international calls for negotiations. Why Azerbaijan, Armenia Are On Edge of Full-Blown War: Nagorno-Karabakh Dispute Explained.

Earlier, Russia offered to help with negotiations. Notably, Moscow has a military pact with Armenia and good ties with Azerbaijan. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on September 30 said that talks with Azerbaijan are not possible.

"It isn't very appropriate to speak of a summit between Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia at a time of intensive hostilities," reported news agency AFP quoting Pashinyan as saying. He added that suitable conditions are required for talks. Similarly, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev also rejected negotiation offer. Armenia, Azerbaijan Fight for 4th Day over Separatist Region.

Heavy fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces over the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh continued for a fourth straight day on Wednesday. The fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh erupted Sunday and has continued despite mounting calls for a cease-fire from around the globe.

Nagorno-Karabakh lies within Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by the Armenian government since 1994 at the end of a separatist war following the breakup of the Soviet Union three years earlier. The region in the Caucasus Mountains of about 4,400 square km, is 50 km (30 miles) from the Armenian border.

