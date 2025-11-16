Portugal gear up for an important clash against Armenia in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers. The former European champions currently sit on top of the Group F standings in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers points table and would start out as favourities against Armenia. But Roberto Martinez and his men enter this contest on the back of a shock 0-2 defeat to the Republic of Ireland in their last match. So will Portugal's star man, Cristiano Ronaldo, play in the Portugal vs Armenia FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers match? Cristiano Ronaldo Receives Red Card As Portugal Suffer 0–2 Defeat to Republic of Ireland in FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Cristiano Ronaldo was the talking point in the Portugal vs the Republic of Ireland FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers match, but for reasons he would like to forget. The star forward elbowed Ireland defender Dara O'Shea and was subsequently shown the red card, his first of an illustrious international career.

Portugal face a must-win situation, needing to beat Armenia to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026 tournament. Anything apart from a victory would make their path to the FIFA World Cup 2026 tournament a bit tricky. Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals How He Proposed to Georgina Rodriguez, CR7 Says Their Daughters Inspired Unplanned Romantic Moment (Watch Video).

Is Cristiano Ronaldo Playing Tonight in Portugal vs Armenia FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers?

Cristiano Ronaldo, unfortunately for Portugal, will not be playing against Armenia in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers. As mentioned before, he was shown a red card for elbowing the Republic of Ireland's Dara O'Shea in Portugal's last match and as per the regulations, he has been suspended and thus, won't be available for selection. This is a big blow for the Portugal National Football Team and Roberto Martinez and his men would have to find a way to deal with the Al-Nassr star's absence.

