London, December 20: A new strain of coronavirus that causes COVID-19 infection has been detected in the United Kingdom. According to UK health officials, the new variant of coronavirus, called VUI-202012/01, is spreading more rapidly than the original version. British health minister Matt Hancock on Sunday said the new variant was "out of control". "We acted very quickly and decisively...unfortunately the new strain was out of control. We have got to get it under control," Matt Hancock was quoted as saying. The World Health Organization (WHO) has said it is in "close contact" with UK officials. Coronavirus Is of Natural Origin, Not Invention of Man, Says Russian Vaccine Maker.

Following the detection of mutant coronavirus, Netherlands suspended passenger flights from the UK till January 1, 2021. Belgium also suspended flight and train arrivals from Britain. According to news agency AFP, Belgium Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said the ban will be in place for at least 24 hours. Germany is considering banning flights from Britain and South Africa to prevent the spread of new variant of coronavirus. Speaking to BBC, the WHO said the new variant of coronavirus has also been detected in the Netherlands, Denmark and Australia. COVID-19 Virus Mutation May Have Made It More Contagious: Study.

According to Britain's Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance, the new variant was first seen in mid-September in London and Kent. By December, the new variant had become the "dominant" in London, Vallance said. By the week ending December 9, the new variant accounted for 62 per cent in London, 59 per cent in eastern England, and 43 per cent in the South East, according to Vallance.

"New variant may be up to 70 per cent more transmissible," UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said. He also said the latest infections in parts of England are "being driven by the new variant of the virus". "There is no current evidence to suggest the new strain causes a higher mortality rate or that it affects vaccines and treatments although urgent work is underway to confirm this," Chief Medical Officer for England, Professor Chris Whitty said.

