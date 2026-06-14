‘Nice Talks’: President Emmanuel Macron Says PM Narendra Modi’s Visit Reflects Strength of India-France Partnership, ‘New Chapter for Talent Being Opened’

Nice, June 14: French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 7th visit to France reflected the strength of the India-France partnership, with a new chapter for talent, investment, and concrete solutions being opened up. He said, "Delighted to welcome my dear friend Narendra Modi. From Nice today to G7 Evian and VivaTech in Paris, this seventh visit reflects the exceptional strength of the France-India partnership. We are opening a new chapter for talent, investment and concrete solutions for our people."

Macron Calls Modi a Dear Friend

Delighted to welcome my dear friend @NarendraModi. From Nice today to G7 Evian and VivaTech in Paris, this seventh visit reflects the exceptional strength of the France-India partnership. We are opening a new chapter for talent, investment and concrete solutions for our people. pic.twitter.com/CSjcqNMBay — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) June 14, 2026

Emmanuel Macron With PM Modi

The Ministry of External Affairs noted that Macron and PM Modi visited the startup exhibits at Bharat Innovates 2026 and interacted with India's young innovators, founders and researchers. In a post on X, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "Driving innovation-led growth and global partnerships. PM Narendra Modi and President Emmanuel Macron visited the startup exhibits at Bharat Innovates 2026 and interacted with India's young innovators, founders and researchers. These incubators and startups will be the growth engines of the future, creating jobs, prosperity and bolstering the knowledge economy. An inspiring moment for the next generation of innovators!" Bharat Innovates for Scale and Speed, for Sustainable Future, for Whole World: PM Narendra Modi in France (Watch Video).

PM Modi on Sunday described the discussions held at Bharat Innovates 2026 in Nice as "enriching and insightful", highlighting India's growing appeal as a hub for investment and innovation. In a post on X, PM Modi said he had engaging interactions with investors and venture capital leaders on the vast opportunities India offers across sectors such as technology, manufacturing and innovation. "The conversations at Bharat Innovates 2026 in Nice were enriching and insightful. Engaged with investors and venture capital leaders on the immense opportunities India offers across innovation, technology, manufacturing and emerging sectors. India's growth is powered by talent, scale, stability and reform, making it an attractive destination for investment and innovation," PM Modi said in the post.

This comes after he participates in Bharat Innovates 2026, an event jointly inaugurated with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Palais des Expositions in Nice. The event brought together startups, investors, venture capital firms, industry leaders and research institutions from India, France and several other countries to explore collaboration in critical and emerging technologies.