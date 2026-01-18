New Delhi, January 18: The Nobel Foundation has firmly reiterated its rules on the dignity and administration of the Nobel Prizes following reports that US President Donald Trump was presented with the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize medal by Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado.

In an official statement, the Foundation underlined that safeguarding the prestige of the Nobel Prizes is one of its core missions. It emphasised that the prizes are awarded strictly in accordance with the will of Alfred Nobel, which clearly states that the honours should go to those who “have conferred the greatest benefit to humankind.” The Foundation clarified that each prize can only be awarded by the authorised institutions and cannot be transferred, shared, or symbolically passed on to another individual. ‘Nobel Prize Cannot Be Revoked, Shared, or Transferred to Others’: Nobel Committee Clarifies Rules After Maria Corina Machado Presents Peace Medal to Donald Trump.

Nobel Foundation Clarifies Rules After Donald Trump Receives 2025 Nobel Peace Prize Medal as Gift

Statement from the Nobel Foundation One of the core missions of the Nobel Foundation is to safeguard the dignity of the Nobel Prizes and their administration. The Foundation upholds Alfred Nobel’s will and its stipulations. It states that the prizes shall be awarded to those who… pic.twitter.com/WIadOBLtpD — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) January 18, 2026

The clarification came after Machado visited the White House on Thursday and handed Trump the Nobel Peace Prize medal displayed in a golden frame. In return, Trump reportedly gifted Machado a maroon swag bag bearing his signature in gold. Machado had earlier publicly dedicated the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize to Trump, following his public campaign for the award over the past month. Maria Corina Machado Hands Nobel Peace Prize Medal to US President Donald Trump at White House, Cites His ‘Commitment’ to Her Country.

The Nobel Peace Prize medal holds strong historical significance. Designed in 1901 by renowned Norwegian sculptor Gustav Vigeland, the front of the medal features a portrait of Alfred Nobel. The reverse shows three naked men with their arms around one another, symbolising unity and fraternity. The Latin inscription pro pace et fraternitate gentium translates to “for peace and the fraternity of nations.”

The Nobel Foundation’s statement makes it clear that while political gestures and personal dedications may attract attention, the Nobel Peace Prize remains indivisible and governed solely by Alfred Nobel’s original will.

