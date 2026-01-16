Washington, January 16: The Norwegian Nobel Committee has issued a firm reminder regarding the status of its honors after Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado presented her 2025 Nobel Peace Prize medal to U.S. President Donald Trump. During a high-profile meeting at the White House on Thursday, Machado described the handover as a symbolic gesture of gratitude for the U.S. administration’s role in the recent military operation that led to the capture of Nicolás Maduro. However, the committee has clarified that while the physical gold medal may change hands, the prestigious title of Nobel laureate remains non-transferable.

A Symbolic Handover at the White House

The meeting between President Trump and Machado follows a period of significant political upheaval in Venezuela. Machado, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in October 2025 for her advocacy for democracy and human rights, reportedly left the medal at the White House as a "sign of unique dedication to Venezuela’s freedom." In comments to reporters following the session, Machado characterized the award as a joint achievement shared by the Venezuelan people and the American leader. President Trump, who has frequently expressed his own desire to win the Nobel Prize, praised the move on social media, calling it a "wonderful gesture of mutual respect." Donald Trump Accepts Maria Corina Machado’s Nobel Peace Prize Medal at White House, Says 'She Honoured Him for His Work'.

The Nobel Committee’s Response

Anticipating the potential for confusion, the Norwegian Nobel Institute released a statement emphasizing the permanence of its decisions. "Once a Nobel Prize is announced, it cannot be revoked, shared, or transferred to others," the institution noted. Representatives clarified that the status of "laureate" is a personal honor tied to the recipient’s specific contributions. While a laureate has the right to gift or loan the physical 18-carat gold medal, such an act does not officially associate the new holder with the Nobel title or the history of the prize.

Political Context and Shifting Alliances

The gesture comes at a delicate time for Venezuelan-American relations. Despite the symbolic gift, the White House has maintained a pragmatic stance toward the transition of power in Caracas. While acknowledging Machado as a "brave voice," the Trump administration has recently signaled a willingness to work with acting President Delcy Rodríguez, a former Maduro ally, to ensure stability and access to Venezuela’s oil reserves. Trump has previously voiced skepticism regarding Machado’s ability to lead the country, suggesting she may lack sufficient domestic support. Analysts view Machado’s presentation of the medal as a strategic attempt to solidify her alliance with Washington and maintain her profile as the face of the Venezuelan resistance during the ongoing transition. Maria Corina Machado Hands Nobel Peace Prize Medal to US President Donald Trump at White House, Cites His ‘Commitment’ to Her Country.

Nobel Committee Reiterates Prize Cannot Be Revoked or Transferred

The #NobelPeacePrize medal. It measures 6.6 cm in diameter, weighs 196 grams and is struck in gold. On its face, a portrait of Alfred Nobel and on its reverse, three naked men holding around each other’s shoulders as a sign of brotherhood. A design unchanged for 120 years. Did… pic.twitter.com/Jdjgf3Ud2A — Nobel Peace Center (@NobelPeaceOslo) January 15, 2026

Background on the 2025 Prize

María Corina Machado was selected for the Nobel Peace Prize in late 2025 for her "tireless work promoting democratic rights" and her leadership of a movement that challenged decades of socialist rule. She accepted the award in Oslo last month after a daring escape from Venezuela, which followed years of political persecution and the disputed 2024 elections. As of Friday, the White House has not provided official clarification on where the medal will be kept, though officials confirmed that the President intended to accept the gift.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 16, 2026 01:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).