Islamabad, February 27: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday welcomed the ceasefire agreement with India and said Islamabd remains ready to move forward to resolve "all outstanding issues" through dialogue.

In his first comments since the militaries of India and Pakistan jointly announced on Thursday that they have agreed to strictly observe all agreements on the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) and other sectors, Khan said, "The onus of creating an enabling environment for further progress rests with India." Pakistan Includes Indian Territories in New Political Map, India Calls It an Exercise in 'Political Absurdity'.

I welcome restoration of the ceasefire along the LOC. The onus of creating an enabling environment for further progress rests with India. India must take necessary steps to meet the long-standing demand & right of the Kashmiri people to self determination acc to UNSC resolutions. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 27, 2021

"We have always stood for peace & remain ready to move forward to resolve all outstanding issues through dialogue," Khan said in a series of tweets.

India and Pakistan issued a joint statement on Thursday to strictly observe all agreements on ceasefire along the LoC and other sectors after hotline discussions by their Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMO). The decision by the two countries came into effect from the midnight of February 24/25.