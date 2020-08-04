New Delhi, August 4: After the Pakistan cabinet on Tuesday approved a new political, the Government of India reacted to it and called it an exercise in political absurdity. "We've seen a so-called 'political map' of Pakistan that has been released by PM Imran Khan. This is an exercise in political absurdity, laying untenable claims to territories in the Indian state of Gujarat and our union territories of Jammu Kashmir and of Ladakh," the government said.

"These ridiculous assertions have neither legal validity nor international credibility. In fact, this new effort only confirms the reality of Pakistan's obsession with territorial aggrandisement supported by cross-border terrorism," the government added. Pakistan Cabinet Approves New Map Including PoK, Parts of India's Gujarat and Ladakh.

India Reacts to Pakistan's New Political Map:

These ridiculous assertions have neither legal validity nor international credibility. In fact, this new effort only confirms the reality of Pakistan's obsession with territorial aggrandisement supported by cross-border terrorism: Government of India https://t.co/V88wEShTC0 — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2020

The new political map which has been approved by Pakistan includes territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The map also includes Junagadh and Manavadar regions of Gujarat.

“Today, we are introducing the new map of Pakistan before the world. This new map has been endorsed by Pakistan's cabinet, opposition and the Kashmiri leadership. This map is as per the aspirations of the entire nation as well as the people of Kashmir," Pakistan PM Imran Khan had said.

This development comes a day ahead of the first anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 by India in Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan had earlier said that it would observe "Black Day" on August 5, to object abrogation of Article 370.

