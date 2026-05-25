Pakistan: Transgender Protesters Allegedly Tortured by Police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa During Rights Rally; Several Injured and Arrested

Islamabad, May 25: Several transgender protesters were allegedly tortured by the Haripur police on GT Road in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province with many getting injured in the clash after police used force and baton charge to disperse the protesters, local media reported. The transgender community had gathered near Karakoram Highway to hold a rally for their rights. The protesters had reportedly blocked the road and were shouting slogans against the police, Pakistani daily The Express Tribune reported.

The protesters said that the police had imposed restrictions on the transgender community and were harassing them. The protesters said that police was depriving them of employment by stopping them from organising entertainment programmes. The police tried to stop the protest following the provisions of Section 144, which had been enforced in Murree. After the protesters resisted, the police used force and baton charge to disperse them. Two transgender persons and police personnel were injured in the clash. 'Lots of Ground Covered', Claims Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif on US-Iran Negotiations.

The injured were taken to the hospital while several transgenders were arrested by the police. Earlier in April, members of the transgender community in Pakistan's Faisalabad expressed concerns over the discrimination and the non-implementation of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act 2018, especially the failure to implement the three per cent job quota in government and semi-government institutions.

A Victim Support Officer at a Police Service Center, Dr Farri, said that individuals from transgender community continue to face problems in securing stable employment despite being highly qualified. Farri said that she holds a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) degree from the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad and despite that, she is struggling to find a job, Express Tribune reported. Recalling her experience, Farri said she faced verbal abuse and insensitive remarks from employers and the public while working temporarily at a private dairy farm. Pakistan Train Blast: 24 Killed, Over 50 Injured After Powerful Explosion Targets Military Train in Quetta (Watch Video)/

She further stated, "People would say it felt strange seeing me treat animals." Dr Farri said she applied for jobs in several government departments under the reserved quota. However, she did not get selected for any of the posts. She mentioned that employees are getting a salary of Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 30,000 per month, which is below minimum wage standards, making it difficult to manage expenses amid rising inflation, The Express Tribune reported. "We cannot support our families or live with dignity under these conditions," she said while urging the government to provide permanent employment and fair salaries.

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