'Peace Will Be Achieved Through Mutual Respect': Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian Hails Historic US Peace MoU Signed by Donald Trump

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has hailed a newly signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the United States as a "historic document" that underscores his nation's strength and independence. The agreement, formally known as the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, establishes a critical structural framework aimed at easing months of volatile military conflict in the Middle East.

Writing on his official social media account on Thursday, Pezeshkian shared a copy of the agreement and emphasized that "peace will be achieved through mutual respect." He added that the Islamic Republic remains fully committed to global peace and regional cooperation while strictly preserving its national dignity. US-Iran Sign Peace Deal: Donald Trump, Masoud Pezeshkian Agree To End Hostilities, Reopen Strait of Hormuz (Watch Video).

The formal completion of the accord took place at the Palace of Versailles in France. U.S. President Donald Trump signed the document during a dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron at the G7 summit, following a presentation of the text by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

"This was not easy," Trump remarked to the audience before signing and displaying the final document. According to U.S. officials, a photograph of the signed agreement was subsequently transmitted to Iranian authorities, allowing Pezeshkian to complete the mutual endorsement.

The agreement framework comes after a period of intense regional hostilities that drew direct military confrontations involving Iran, Israel, and the United States. French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed the development, noting that the agreement paves the way for lasting regional stability and the reopening of the crucial Strait of Hormuz. Macron also indicated the development could soon lower global energy prices. What Are the 14 Points of the US-Iran Peace Deal?.

'Peace Will Be Achieved Through Mutual Respect'

این یک سند تاریخی و پیامی از ایران مقتدر است: صلح در سایه احترام متقابل تحقق خواهد یافت. جمهوری اسلامی ایران به صلح جهانی با حفظ عزت و استقلال، پیشرفت و همکاری منطقه‌ای همواره متعهد و پایبند است. pic.twitter.com/FgbeHSioKX — Masoud Pezeshkian (@drpezeshkian) June 18, 2026

The diplomatic breakthrough outlines parameters for a comprehensive regional ceasefire, enhanced economic cooperation, substantial sanctions relief for Iran, and future negotiations regarding Tehran's nuclear program.

Despite the high-profile breakthrough, diplomatic ambiguities remain. Observers note it is still unclear if Thursday's signing officially triggers a planned 60-day window for technical negotiations required to finalize the deal. Questions also remain regarding how Trump’s physical signature at Versailles structurally differs from a digital approval he reportedly granted earlier in the week.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 06:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).