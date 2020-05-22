PIA Flight Crash: Indian PM Narendra Modi Condoles Loss of Lives in Pakistan Due to Lahore-Karachi Plane Accident

PIA flight crash | (Photo Credits: AFP)

New Delhi, May 22: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended condolences on the loss of lives in Pakistan due to an aerial crash on Friday. Modi, in a statement on social media, said he was pained by the casualties reported and wishes for the speedy recovery of those injured. The ill-fated flight from Lahore to Karachi had 107 people onboard. Pakistan: PIA Flight A-320 From Lahore to Karachi Crashes Near Jinnah International Airport, Several Feared Dead.

The accident was reported at around 2:45 pm, shortly after the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) control room received an SOS from pilot of the A-320 flight that was ferrying domestic passengers from Lahore to Karachi. In the SOS, the pilot claimed that the "engine is lost".

Minutes later, the flight crash-landed into a residential colony in Karachi. The accident was reported in Jinnah Garden area near Model Colony in Malir. The location is close to the Jinnah International Airport which is frequented by domestic flyers on daily basis.

See PM Modi's Tweet on PIA Aircraft Crash

Deeply saddened by the loss of life due to a plane crash in Pakistan. Our condolences to the families of the deceased, and wishing speedy recovery to those injured. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 22, 2020

"Deeply saddened by the loss of life due to a plane crash in Pakistan. Our condolences to the families of the deceased, and wishing speedy recovery to those injured," Modi said.

Pakistan Prime Minister Khan also tweeted to condole the demise of civilians in the PIA plane crash. "Shocked and saddened by the PIA crash. Am in touch with PIA CEO Arshad Malik, who has left for Karachi and with the rescue and relief teams on ground as this is the priority right now. Immediate inquiry will be instituted. Prayers and condolences go to families of the deceased," he said.

Out of the 107 people on-board the ill-fated flight, 99 were passengers and 8 crew members. According to Karachi Mayor, the chances of survival are minimum due to the intensity of plane crash. Rescue workers, while speaking to local media, contradicted him by claiming that some of the injured patients may not succumb to death. So far, the official fatality toll was not announced by the government.