Mumbai, May 30: In what can be termed an embarrassing moment, a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Boeing 777 plane has been reportedly seized by Malaysia over non-payment of dues. The Boeing 777 plane, a passenger jet was seized by Malaysian authorities at Kuala Lumpur Airport. Reportedly, the Pakistan Boeing 777 has been seized due to non-payment of dues by the Pakistan government.

According to reports, the cash-strapped country has faced international embarrassment after Malaysia seized its PIA Boeing 777 aircraft. The news was confirmed by Pakistan's ARY News which said that the Boeing aircraft was reportedly seized over a lease dispute. The development came after a Malaysian court ordered the seizure of the PIA plane, reports the Times of India. Pakistan Economic Crisis: World Bank Estimates Decline in GDP Per Capita Income to USD 1,399.

As per the report, the court ordered the Boeing 777 aircraft to be seized over non-payment of lease dues totalling nearly USD 4 million. Reports also suggest that the same aircraft which was acquired on a lease from Malaysia, was also seized in 2021 over the same issue.

Back in 2021, after Malaysian authorities seized the aircraft, the Boeing 777 was released after interventions were made by Pakistan diplomats. Notably, Pakistan International Airlines, which has been the flag carrier in the country has been struggling with financial difficulties over the last few years. Pakistan International Airlines Plane Crosses Into Indian Airspace, Stays for Almost 10 Minutes After Failing to Land at Lahore Airport.

The incident of the PIA Boeing 777 aircraft being seized by Malaysian authorities also comes at a time when the economy in Pakistan is grappling with enormous debt and battling inflation.

