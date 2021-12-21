New Delhi, December 21: Procter & Gamble is recalling aerosol dry shampoo and conditioner spray products from half a dozen brands sold in the US after finding benzene in some of them, CBS News reported.

The recall involves products produced in the US from the P&G brands Aussie, Herbal Essences, Pantene and Waterless, the Cincinnati-based consumer goods conglomerate said Friday in a notice posted by the US Food and Drug Administration. Previously discontinued aerosol dry shampoo products from its Hair Food and Old Spice brands are also included in the recall, the report said. Cancer-Causing Benzene Found in Many Hand Sanitizers Made Amid Pandemic Shortages, Here's a List! Know More About This Known Human Carcinogen as Dangerous as Asbestos.

Exposure to benzene -- classified as a human carcinogen -- can result in cancers. including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow, as well as life-threatening blood disorders. "Daily exposure to benzene in the recalled products at the levels detected in our testing would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences," P&G stated.

The recalled products were distributed to retailers nationwide and online. P&G brands will offer reimbursement to those who purchased the recalled products, which should be discarded, the company said, as per the report.

Benzene is not an ingredient in any of P&G's products, but a review found unexpected levels of the carcinogen in the propellant that sprays the product from the can, the company said.

The company began testing its aerosol products after recent reports that indicated traces of benzene in some aerosol spray products, according to P&G. The vast majority of P&G products including liquid shampoos and liquid conditioners are not part of the recall, CBS News reported.

