Mumbai, February 18: Google-owned video platform YouTube said on Wednesday it restored large parts of its service after a global outage that left thousands of users reporting issues with the social media platform. “We’re back!! This issue has been fixed across YouTube. Thanks for all the reports and for bearing with us while we sorted it out,” TeamYouTube posted on X social media platform. The company said the homepage was restored, and the team was working on a full fix.

"Update: An issue with our recommendations system prevented videos from appearing across surfaces on YouTube (including the homepage, the YouTube app, YouTube Music and YouTube Kids). The homepage is back, but we're still working on a full fix – more coming soon!," the post said. Outage‑tracking site Downdetector showed 321,958 user complaints across multiple countries. In India, the outage was first reported around 6 am with nearly 20,000 complaints, with over 70 per cent of them from app users, the site showed. In the United States, over 3.2 lakh users flagged outages. YouTube Down: Streaming Giant Faces Massive Global Outage As Thousands of Users Report ‘Something Went Wrong’ Error Across US and Beyond.

'We're Back', Says YouTube After Global Outage

Aaaand we're back!! This issue has been fixed across YouTube. Thanks for all the reports and for bearing with us while we sorted it out ❤️ https://t.co/cnlULBUJe7 — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) February 18, 2026

YouTube TV logged 8,923 complaints, while Google recorded 2,694 reports of issues. YouTube's parent company Alphabet earlier this week reported annual revenues exceeded $400 billion for the first time, with the Gemini AI app reaching over 750 million monthly active users. In the company’s quarterly earnings call, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said they have sold more than 8 million paid seats of Gemini Enterprise launched just four months ago. YouTube Down: Funny Memes, GIFs and Jokes Go Viral on X As Video Google’s Streaming Platform Shows ‘Something Went Wrong’ Error Globally.

In addition, “We are also seeing significantly higher engagement per user especially since the launch of Gemini 3 in December. Overall, we are seeing our AI investments and infrastructure drive revenue and growth across the board to meet customer demand and cap on the growing opportunities ahead of us, our 2026 capex investments are anticipated to be in the range of $175 to $185 billion,” he explained.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (YouTube ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 18, 2026 11:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).