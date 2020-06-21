Reading, June 21: At least three people died and three others were seriously injured after a stabbing at a park in the United Kingdom on Saturday. The stabbing took place at Forbury Gardens in UK's Reading town. Following the incident, police detained a 25-year-old man from Basingstoke Road in Reading and a murder investigation has been launched, BBC reported. The incident was not being treated as terror-related.

"We have made one arrest and at this stage, we are not looking for any other people in connection with this incident. There is no intelligence to suggest that there is any further danger to the public, however, we urge people to remain vigilant and report anything suspicious by calling police," Detective Chief Superintendent Ian Hunter, Head of Crime, was quoted as saying. The suspect is understood to be Libyan. Boris Johnson's Jaguar Car Hit by Security Vehicle After Protester Jumps in Front of UK PMs Cavalcade; Watch Video.

"This is not currently being treated as a terrorism incident, however officers are keeping an open mind as to the motivation for the incident and are being supported by colleagues from Counter Terrorism Policing South East," Ian Hunter added. The stabbing took place two hours after a "Black Lives Matter" protest at Forbury Gardens. However, Thames Valley Police said: "There is no indication that this incident is linked to the Black Lives Matter protest." Black Lives Matter Protests: UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab Says Taking Knee Symbol of 'Subjugation', Linked to 'Game of Thrones'.

Thames Valley Police on Reading Park Stabbing:

*UPDATE* We have launched a murder investigation following the deaths of three people in Reading yesterday after an incident in Forbury Gardens. A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. More details: https://t.co/U9GDMkyTP7 pic.twitter.com/Rfb0Iwz2Pk — Thames Valley Police (@ThamesVP) June 21, 2020

Police, along with other emergency services were called to Forbury Gardens, Reading at around 7 pm following reports of a stabbing. Officers arrested the suspected attacker at the scene who is now in police custody. A number of people sustained injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his "thoughts are with all of those affected by the appalling incident in Reading".

