Boris Johnson's Jaguar Car Hit by Security Vehicle After Protester Jumps in Front of UK PMs Cavalcade; Watch Video

World Team Latestly| Jun 17, 2020 07:50 PM IST
Boris Johnson's Jaguar Car Hit by Security Vehicle After Protester Jumps in Front of UK PMs Cavalcade; Watch Video
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Photo Credits: Facebook)

London, New Delhi: In a major breach of securityUnited Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Jaguar car was involved in a crash after a man jumped in front of a vehicle, which was part of his security. As the man suddenly came in front of the Range Rover, the driver had to apply breaks due to which the rear end of the vehicle collided with Boris Johnson’s car.

At the time of the incident, Johnson was inside the car. According to reports, the UK PM escaped unhurt in the crash. However, his vehicle received a huge dent. Boris Johnson's Official Jet Gets Brexit Makeover.

Video of the Incident:

The man was protesting Turkey’s operation against Kurds in Iraq. The protester was taken away by the security personnel of Johnson. The incident took place outside Parliament.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 07:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

