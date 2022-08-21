Moscow, Aug 21: Darya Dugina, daughter of Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin, died in a car explosion outside Moscow when she was travelling home from an event.

According to Russia's TASS news agency, the car exploded near the village of Bolshiye Vyazemy in the Moscow region. The car caught fire, lost control and flew to the other side of the road on Saturday evening. Car Explosion That Killed Aleksandr Dugin’s Daughter Was Caused by Bomb, Say Officials.

Darya Dugina, born in 1992, died on the spot, Xinhua news agency reported quoting TASS.

The car reportedly belonged to her father, a prominent philosopher and social activist.

Local law enforcement has started an investigation into the incident.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 21, 2022 11:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).