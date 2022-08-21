The daughter of Aleksandr Dugin aka "Putin's brain" was killed in a car explosion near Moscow earlier today. In the latest development, officials said that the car explosion that killed Darya Dugina, the daughter of Aleksandr Dugin was caused by a bomb.

