Kiev, February 12: Amid rising fears that Russia could invade Ukraine, several countries, including the United States, New Zealand and Israel, have called on their citizens to leave the Eastern European country. The US President Joe Biden will speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday over the issue. On Friday, Biden Administration warned that Putin could attack Ukraine at any time. According to reports, Russia has built up formidable forces on Ukraine's three sides. White House Says Russia Could Invade Ukraine Within the Week.

The Russia-Ukraine tensions have triggered major security concerns in Europe. Experts believed that if not resolved at the earliest, the matter could result into "Wolrd War – III". The conflict is one of the greatest security crises since the Cold War. Tensions escalated between Russia and Ukraine after the former amassed over 100,000 troops along the Ukrainian border. Meanwhile, Russia denied the accusation, saying that it has the right to mobilise troops within its borders to defend its territory as NATO's activities constitute a threat to Russia's border security. Biden Orders 3,000 More Troops to Poland Amid Ukraine Crisis.

Here Are The Latest Five Updates:

The U.S. State Department has urged Americans currently in Ukraine to leave the country "now", citing what it said was "increased threats of Russian military action" against Kiev. The country will also evacuate its diplomats from Kiev. New Zealand has also called on its citizens to leave the eastern Europe.

Biden will speak to Putin amid fears of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Notably, The U.S. intelligence agencies issued a warning that Russia could attack Ukraine using bombs and missiles at any moment, reported CNN.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Friday spoke with several of his NATO counterparts. Austin spoke with his Polish, German, Canadian, Italian, French and Romanian defence secretaries.

Ukraine has asked Russia to explain its activities on its borders and in Crima in the temporarily occupied Crimea" within the next 48 hours.

France's President Emmanuel Macron will speak to Putin on Saturday. Notable, Western countries including France, the United Kingdom, the U.S. and Germany have extended their support to Ukraine.

Notably, The Pentagon is sending another 3,000 combat troops to Poland to join 1,700 who are already assembling there in a demonstration of American commitment to NATO allies amid tensions between Russia and Ukraine. These soldiers will be to train and provide deterrence but not to engage in combat in Ukraine. In addition to the U.S. troops deploying to Poland, about 1,000 U.S. soldiers based in Germany are shifting to Romania in a similar mission of reassurance to a NATO ally.

