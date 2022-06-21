Kiev, June 21: Ukrainian Education Minister Serhiy Shkarlet said that some 900 teachers have joined the country's armed forces so far since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Kiev.

Speaking to local media on Monday, Shkarlet said that among the 900, 513 are qualified teachers and another 377 are still studying for their teaching qualifications, reports Ukrayinska Pravda. Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian Citizens Kill Russian Soldiers By Feeding Them Poisoned Cake and Alcohol, Says Report

"We are proud of each and every one of them, we have people who have joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Ministry of Education, too," he was quoted as saying.

The Minister also talked about the availability of bomb shelters in schools, which are supposed to resume in-person classes on September 1.

Out of all schools, 25 per cent have equipped bomb shelters which will allow students to attend school in person, according to Shkarlet.

"As of today, and depending on the security situation at the time, the school year is set to begin on September 1. Everyone is tired of online teaching, but active hostilities continue in eight of the oblasts (regions). It is impossible to resume in-person classes in the areas near the frontline," Ukrayinska Pravda quoted the Minister as further saying.

He noted that it is the responsibility of school founders, in most cases the local governments, to ensure the availability of adequate bomb shelters in each school.

Earlier, the Ministry of Education and Science said that some Ukrainian schools will have to organise in-person teaching in shifts because the bomb shelters might not be able to accommodate all of their students at once.

