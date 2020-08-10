Moscow, August 10: Police in Russia have arrested an alleged occultist who tricked a teenage girl into paying him for "selling her soul to Satan". The incident took place in the Russian Far East city of Vladivostok. According to the local police, the accused and victim knew each other as they had studied together. The girl had paid cash and possessions worth 93,000 rubles (roughly $1,250 US) for the "soul-selling" ritual. 'Children's Book of Demons' Encourages Kids to Summon Evil Spirit For Help With Homework And Daily Chores; Condemned by Exorcists.

The accused is known to be interested in magic and would indulge in fortune-telling by cards, mind reading, and casting hexes. He persuaded the 16-year-old victim for "sell the soul to Satan" and described himself as a spiritual guide “between man and the devil". Police said the accused told the victim that those who cast their lot with the devil cannot wear gold jewellery. He told her to sell her jewellery and give cash to him for the "soul-selling" ritual. Is Beyoncé an Italian Woman Named Ann Marie Lastrassi Practicing Witchcraft? Fact Check Behind US Congressman KW Miller's Fake Claims.

Later, the suspected occultist, according to the police, convinced the teenager to give him her phone and laptop, and warned that he was criminally connected, asking her to delete all details of they being in contact of each other. The two, however, continued to conversate through social media and personal meetings. The meetings stopped after the suspect said he had burned his things for safe measure.

The victim’s mother had approached the police, and after learning the details, cops detained the 18-year-old suspect, who confessed to the crime, news agency Sputnik News reported. The accused has been booked under part 2 of article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation "Fraud committed with causing significant damage to a citizen."

