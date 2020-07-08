Is Beyoncé an Italian Woman Named Ann Marie Lastrassi Practicing Witchcraft? Fact Check Behind US Congressman KW Miller's Fake Claims

Singer Beyoncé is mired in conspiracy theories following some claims made by a Florida congressional candidate KW Miller. Over the weekend, Miller posted a series of tweets targeting Beyonce's origins and claiming that she is an Italian woman named Ann Marie Lastrassi and not an African-American. He goes on to state that she is also involved in satanic activities and practices witchcraft. Beyoncé and her husband Jay Z have been for long been associated with Illuminati by conspiracy theorists and this series of tweets only add on to them. But are they all true? No.

On July 5, congressman KW Miller posted a Twitter thread calling out to Beyoncé's origins. He said she's faking her real identity, which is that of a certain Ann Marie Lastrassi. He claimed that it is a part of Soros Deep State agenda for Black Lives Matter Movement. The theory, however, has no concrete backing other than other sets of conspiracy theories on the net that are hell-bent on finding a connection between Beyoncé and Illuminati. Beyonce's Former Drummer Accuses The Singer of Witchcraft And Sexual Molestation.

Check KW Miller's Tweet on Beyoncé's Italian Origin:

Beyoncé is not even African American. She is faking this for exposure. Her real name is Ann Marie Lastrassi. She is Italian. This is all part of the Soros Deep State agenda for the Black Lives Matter movement. BEYONCÉ YOU ARE ON NOTICE!#GreatAwakening #QAnon #WWG1GWA #Trump2020 — KW Miller For Congress (FL-18) (@KwCongressional) July 4, 2020

He has made a lot more tweets linking her to satanic activities and witchcraft.

You all do know that Beyoncé’s song “Formation” was a secret coded message to the globalists I certainly hope? The song clearly admitted that she was demonic and that she worshipped in the Satanist churches located in Alabama & Louisiana. She keeps Satanist symbols in her bag. — KW Miller For Congress (FL-18) (@KwCongressional) July 5, 2020

The singer had spoken in detail about her lineage. In Vogue September 2018 Issue, she spoke about coming from a slave background. "I researched my ancestry recently and learned that I come from a slave owner who fell in love with and married a slave." And speaking about the birth of her twins she said it was a blessing to grow them in her blood for the first time.

As per Fact checker Snopes, KW Miller's tweets have no basic proof to any of the points he has made. So now, either one can believe that she is a successful Black woman with her own voice or a puppet of the New World Order of an Italian origin whose name was changed. The later has no evidence to support. Claims about successful people being a part of the Illuminati have been made from years, it is a conspiracy that dwindles on the internet.

Fact check

Claim : Beyoncé is an Italian Woman Named Ann Marie Lastrassi Conclusion : It is fake with no proofs to this claim. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 08, 2020 12:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).