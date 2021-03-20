Colombo, March 20: At least 14 people were killed and 30 others injured after a passenger bus veered off a road and plunged down a precipice on Saturday in the hilly district of Badulla in central Sri Lanka.

The private bus was travelling from Lunugala in Badulla to capital Colombo when the accident took place this morning, police said. Maharashtra: Bus Rams Into Temple in Bhandara; One Killed, 19 Injured.

Watch Video of Accident:

The CCTV footage showed the bus was forced on to the edge of the road by a tipper truck heading towards it. The bus tumbled down a hill around 7 am local time this morning, police said.