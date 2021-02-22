Bhandara, February 22: One passenger was killed and 19 were injured when their bus crashed into a roadside temple in Lakhni taluka of Bhandara in Maharashtra, police said on Monday.

The incident happened on National Highway number 6 on Sunday night and the bus was ferrying a marriage party of 47 people from Madhya Pradesh to Nagpur, an official said. Kerala Bus Accident: 6 Dead After Bus Crashes Into House in Kasargod’s Rajapuram; CM Pinarayi Vijayan Expresses Grief.

One person died and 19 were injured, and the driver of the bus has been booked, the Lakhni police station official said.

