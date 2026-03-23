New Delhi, March 23: Asian stock markets tumbled on Monday, March 23, 2026, as rising tensions between the United States and Iran rattled investor confidence and triggered a sharp sell-off across the region. Fears of a complete potential disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial global oil shipping route, pushed crude prices higher and weighed heavily on equities.

So far today, South Korea’s Kospi has led regional losses, plunging 5.6%, marking the steepest decline among major markets. Japan’s Nikkei 225 followed with a sharp 4.8% drop, while Australia’s benchmark index slipped 1.5%, reflecting broad-based risk aversion across the Asia-Pacific region. US Stocks Rebound After Strong Economic Updates and an Easing of Oil Prices.

Stocks Fall as Hormuz Tensions Escalate

Stock-market so far today. 🇦🇺 Australia: -1.5% 🇯🇵 Japan: -4.8% 🇰🇷 South Korea: -5.6% — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) March 23, 2026

The sell-off comes amid escalating rhetoric from Iran, with officials warning of possible action to restrict traffic through the Strait of Hormuz in response to recent US-Iran war. The waterway handles nearly 20% of global oil supply, making it a critical chokepoint for energy markets. Any disruption could trigger a surge in oil prices and intensify global inflation concerns. Iran Threatens To Close Strait of Hormuz and Hit Power Plants After Donald Trump’s 48-Hour Ultimatum.

Despite the broader market weakness, energy stocks offered limited support as Brent crude surged above USD 85 per barrel. Investors are increasingly pricing in geopolitical risk, leading to a shift toward safe-haven assets such as the Japanese yen, which in turn has added pressure on export-heavy sectors.

Market sentiment remains cautious, with analysts describing the current environment as a “wait-and-watch” phase. With global supply chains and inflation expectations at stake, investors are closely tracking developments in the Gulf. Any escalation in the Strait of Hormuz could have far-reaching implications for financial markets, central bank policies, and the broader global economy.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 23, 2026 07:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).