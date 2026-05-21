Thailand Scraps 60-Day Visa-Free Policy for 93 Countries Including India: What It Means for Indian Travellers

Thailand has ended its 60-day visa-free entry policy for travellers from more than 93 countries, including India, in a significant policy reversal aimed at tightening security and cracking down on crimes involving foreign nationals. The decision, approved by Thailand's cabinet on Tuesday, means Indian passport holders are expected to revert to the earlier 30-day visa-free arrangement that was in place before Thailand expanded the exemption period in July 2024.

Why Did Thailand Scrap the 60-Day Visa-Free Policy?

The rollback follows a series of high-profile cases involving foreigners allegedly linked to drug offences, sex trafficking, and operating businesses such as hotels and schools without proper permits. Thai authorities have said some visitors were exploiting the extended visa-free regime to overstay illegally.

Thailand Scraps 60 - Day Visa - Free Policy for 93 Countries

Thailand is scrapping its 60-day visa-free policy for 90+ nations. Entry rules will revert to original bilateral terms — varying by passport. Reason: tighter security screening and cracking down on overstays. The Visa Policy Committee will review each country individually. pic.twitter.com/vso9afsMNO — PR Thai Government (@prdthailand) May 19, 2026

Thailand's foreign minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow described the move as part of a broader crackdown on transnational crime, while the government clarified the policy change is not directed at any specific country but at individuals abusing the visa system. The decision was also driven by national security concerns, economic interests, and a need to reduce overlapping visa privileges that had been causing confusion for travellers. Thailand’s New Destination Visa: Know How INR 25,000 Visa Will Allow Indians To Stay in Southeast Asian Nation for 5 Years.

Which Countries Are Affected?

The revised policy applies to travellers from more than 90 countries, including the 29-nation Schengen area, the United States, Israel, and several South American nations. The new visa-free duration will now be decided on a country-by-country basis. Most foreign nationals are expected to receive stays of up to 30 days, while some countries may be granted only 15 days. Thailand May Require Tourists To Have Health Insurance Before Entry – Here’s What Travellers Need To Know .

What Changes for Indian Travellers?

For Indians, the change effectively means a return to the pre-2024 arrangement - a 30-day visa-free stay - unless Thailand announces a revised bilateral term. Travellers will still be allowed to renew their visa once through immigration offices, though extensions will no longer be automatic and will depend on an officer's assessment of the reason for a longer stay.

Should You Rebook Your Thailand Trip?

Tourism accounts for over 10 per cent of Thailand's GDP, and the country expects around 33.5 million foreign tourists in 2026. However, arrivals already fell by around 3.4 per cent in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the same period last year - a trend this policy shift may accelerate.

Indian travellers with upcoming trips to Thailand are advised to check the latest visa requirements before booking, as country-specific terms are yet to be finalised and officially announced.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2026 07:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).