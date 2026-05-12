Thailand’s New Destination Visa: Know How INR 25,000 Visa Will Allow Indians To Stay in Southeast Asian Nation for 5 Years

Thailand has officially introduced the Destination Thailand Visa (DTV), a new long-term immigration category designed to capitalise on the global shift toward remote work and "soft power" tourism. The five-year, multiple-entry visa marks a significant strategic pivot for the Southeast Asian nation as it seeks to transform from a short-term vacation spot into a primary hub for digital nomads and lifestyle travellers.

The 180-Day Flexible Stay

The DTV allows eligible foreigners to stay in Thailand for up to 180 days per entry. Unlike standard tourist entries, this stay can be extended for an additional 180 days at local immigration offices for a fee of approximately 1,900 Thai Baht. Because the visa is valid for five years and allows multiple entries, it effectively provides a legal framework for travellers to reside in Thailand for nearly a year at a time without the need for frequent "visa runs". Indian Tourist Dies in Thailand: 26-Year-Old Kushagra Agarwal Passes Away, 3 Friends Hospitalized After Collapsing in Phuket Cafe (Watch Video).

While the visa permits remote work for overseas employers or clients, Thai authorities have clarified that holders are strictly prohibited from working for Thai-registered companies unless they obtain a separate, formal work permit.

Thailand DTV Eligibility and 'Soft Power' Activities

The visa is open to citizens of eligible countries, including India, and targets three primary groups:

Remote Professionals: Digital nomads, freelancers, and tech entrepreneurs.

Digital nomads, freelancers, and tech entrepreneurs. Cultural Participants: Individuals enrolled in Muay Thai training, Thai culinary courses, or sports and fitness programs.

Individuals enrolled in Muay Thai training, Thai culinary courses, or sports and fitness programs. Wellness and Medical Tourists: Those seeking long-term medical treatments or wellness retreats.

By including "soft power" activities like martial arts and cooking as eligibility routes, Thailand aims to boost its local economy beyond traditional sightseeing, encouraging visitors to embed themselves in the country’s cultural fabric.

Financial and Documentation Requirements

Applicants must demonstrate financial stability to qualify. The primary requirement is proof of liquid funds totalling at least 500,000 Thai Baht (approximately INR 12-15 lakh, depending on exchange rates). This must be shown through official bank statements, salary slips, or employment contracts from the preceding months. Authorities typically do not accept cryptocurrency holdings or credit limits as valid proof. Other standard requirements include a passport with six months' validity, proof of remote employment or course enrollment, and, in some cases, health insurance and a police clearance certificate.

Thailand DTV Application Process in India

For Indian applicants, the process is largely digitised. Applications can be submitted via Thailand's official e-visa portal or through authorised service providers such as BLS International centres. The visa fee is generally set at approximately INR 25,000. Once submitted, processing times typically range from a few business days to over a week. Upon arrival in Thailand, visa holders are still required to comply with standard residence reporting, known locally as the TM30 process. Thailand May Require Tourists To Have Health Insurance Before Entry – Here’s What Travellers Need To Know.

Strategic Economic Shift

The introduction of the DTV comes as Thailand faces increasing competition from other Asian destinations for the "work-from-anywhere" demographic. By offering a five-year window, the Thai government is betting that affordable living costs, robust digital infrastructure, and a familiar cultural landscape will encourage a more permanent class of high-spending international residents.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2026 10:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).