New Zealand might be known for its jaw-dropping landscapes, sheep-to-people ratio, and being the backdrop for the Lord of the Rings movies, but there’s a lot more going on behind the scenes. Over the past few years, the Kiwi economy has been evolving fast – thanks to tech innovation, sustainable practices and just a general appetite for trying new stuff.

Whether you're a local looking to jump into something new or someone keeping an eye on global markets, it’s worth knowing which industries in Aotearoa are currently on the up and up. Here’s a quick breakdown of the sectors that are absolutely buzzing right now.

Tech and Software Development

If you think that New Zealand is all farms and forests, think again. The tech scene here is growing like a weed in spring. Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch have become hubs for software development, cloud services, and SaaS (Software as a Service) companies. Firms such as Xero (yes, the accounting software that’s now used all over the world) were born here and have inspired a whole new wave of tech entrepreneurs.

Why is tech booming? Well, part of it comes down to how connected the world is now. Location matters less, and smart people can work from pretty much anywhere. Add to that NZ’s relatively chilled lifestyle and strong education system, and you’ve got a place where coders and developers are thriving. Government support and innovation funds are also giving startups a leg up.

Renewable Energy

New Zealand has got something that many countries don’t: access to heaps of natural resources. And instead of just burning stuff for energy, they’re using hydro, wind and geothermal power in a big way. In fact, about 80-85% of the country’s electricity already comes from renewable sources. However, the government wants to make that number 100% by 2030. Ambitious? Sure. Doable? Also, yes.

This push for clean energy has led to a surge in green jobs – think engineers, environmental consultants, solar tech specialists and even project managers. Companies are investing heavily in green infrastructure, and with climate change top of mind globally, NZ’s renewable energy sector is shaping up to be a big player on the world stage.

Film, TV and Media

Thanks to Peter Jackson and the Lord of the Rings franchise, New Zealand cemented itself as a movie-making powerhouse. However, the magic hasn’t worn off. Wētā FX (formerly Weta Digital) continues to do cutting-edge visual effects work for blockbuster films, and more studios are popping up across the country.

There’s also a big push for homegrown content: shows, short films and documentaries that tell uniquely Kiwi stories. International productions also keep rolling in, lured by tax incentives, stunning locations and top-notch production crews. The result? A film and media industry that continues to grow, creating jobs and giving creatives a reason to stay put instead of heading overseas.

Tourism

Tourism took a big hit during the pandemic, but it’s bouncing back with a vengeance – just a little more thoughtfully. There's now a bigger focus on sustainable tourism, eco-travel and ‘slow travel’, where people explore places more deeply instead of just ticking boxes.

Businesses that blend nature, culture and conservation are thriving – such as guided tours led by local iwi (Māori tribes), glamping experiences in off-the-grid spots, and eco-lodges built with sustainability in mind. Tourism might have been quiet for a while, but it's definitely finding its voice again, and it's singing a greener tune.

Gaming Industry

Believe it or not, New Zealand’s gaming industry is one of the fastest-growing sectors in the country. From indie studios in Wellington to global success stories such as Grinding Gear Games (creators of Path of Exile), NZ’s game developers are making serious waves.

What’s fuelling this boom? For one, game development is a global business that doesn’t require huge teams in big cities – you just need talent, creativity and a solid internet connection. On top of that, local universities are churning out skilled grads, and the government’s started recognising gaming as a legit contributor to the economy.

Games made in New Zealand aren’t just for Kiwi audiences either – they’re getting international acclaim. Plus, it’s not just about traditional video games anymore. Mobile games, live online casinos NZ, VR experiences and educational games are all part of the mix. If you’re into design, storytelling or coding, this industry is full of opportunities.

Overall, New Zealand might be small in size, but when it comes to innovation and rising industries, it’s punching well above its weight. From clean energy to cutting-edge gaming, there’s a lot happening across the country that’s worth watching. Whether you’re an entrepreneur, investor, job seeker, or just a curious Kiwi, now’s a great time to explore these booming industries. Just don’t forget to stop for a flat white while you’re at it.

