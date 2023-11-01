England, November 1: A court in England, United Kingdom, was recently told that a police officer allegedly offered a woman 500 pounds for "sex for a month" after he had a threesome with her and his male colleague in a patrol car. The alleged incident is said to have taken place on October 4, 2015, when Police Constables Matthew Longmate (47) and Daniel Nash (41) were on duty in Chesterfield town centre in England.

The two cops reportedly offered a woman to drop her home after an incident at the Association Bar. Speaking before the court, Prosecutor Polly Dyer said that the woman recalled having intercourse with PC Daniel Nash, reports DailyMail.Co.UK. The woman allegedly also said that she performed a sex act on Nash's Derbyshire Constabulary colleague Matthew Longmate. UK Shocker: Cop Pleads Guilty to 146 Child Sex Crimes in South Wales With Youngest Victim Being 10-Year-Old, Chilling Details Emerge in Court.

After the incident came to light, police constable Nash admitted his misconduct; however, he later died due to cancer. On the other hand, police constable Longmate reportedly denied one charge of misconduct. The complaint also told the Southwark Crown Court about the text messages she exchanged with late Nash between 2016 and 2019, following the alleged incident in 2015.

The court was informed that after the incident, police constable Nash time and again requested to see the complainant. In December 2019, he offered her 250 pounds in cash and another 250 pounds at the end of the month if she agreed to sleep with him "all December. The woman told Nash that she was "flattered" by his offer, but she felt she was "worth more than that". UK Shocker: Woman Chokes to Death on Stage During Marshmallow-Eating Challenge in South Wales.

The woman also informed the court that she knew that the two men were police officers because they were in uniform and also had a police car. A trial in connection with the case is still underway.

