Swansea, March 13: A 57-year-old woman from UK’s Swansea has reported severe pain and complications following a vaginal mesh procedure that she claims went “very wrong”. The woman claimed that she was unable to have sex following the surgery. The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, alleges that she was not adequately informed about the risks associated with the procedure.

BBC news reported that the mother of two underwent a tension-free vaginal tape (TVT) procedure, a type of mesh implant used to treat urinary incontinence. Following the operation, she reported that intercourse with her husband became too painful and embarrassing, leading to a significant impact on her quality of life. Sex With Student in US: Female Teacher Gets Life Sentence for Sexually Engaging With High School Student for Over 30 Times in Arkansas.

The woman has since settled a medical negligence claim with the Swansea Bay University Health Board, which has acknowledged the failings in her case management and has pledged to make improvements. The claim also found that there was a failure to trial medication before she was offered surgery. US Shocker: School Teacher Forces Teenage Student Into Having Sex With Her in South Carolina, Held.

"I tried to have intercourse with my husband around six weeks after the surgery, but he could feel the mesh inside me and said it felt like a cheese grater to him," the woman said. "He started to urinate blood and caught an infection”, the woman added.

The woman’s ordeal began in 2010 when she started leaking urine when coughing. Her condition gradually worsened, preventing her from leading a normal life. She was referred to a consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist at Neath Port Talbot Hospital in April 2012 and underwent surgery at Singleton Hospital in Swansea in October 2017.

However, in June 2018, she noticed that the stitches from the procedure were unravelling. Doctors discovered that the mesh implant was protruding through her vagina, a clear indication that the procedure had gone “very wrong”. The exposed mesh was removed in September 2018, but the woman continues to live with debilitating symptoms.

Maryam Abdullah, a medical negligence associate who led the claim, stated that there is a general lack of knowledge when it comes to mesh procedures. She added that those affected often feel that their pain and symptoms are not taken seriously by medical experts.

The use of vaginal mesh for stress urinary incontinence and prolapse has been paused in Wales and England since 2018, following a review. The Swansea Bay health board has confirmed that this procedure is not currently being carried out in Swansea Bay, after it was suspended more than five years ago.

