South Carolina, November 18: A 27-year-old teacher from a private Christian school in South Carolina was recently arrested after she was reportedly caught for engaging into sexual activities with a 17-year-old high school football player. Reagan Anderson, a married woman with two children, allegedly forced the teenage student into having sex with her and sent him nude pictures of her on Snapchat. Anderson was employed at The Holly Hill Academy in Orangeburg County, US.

According to WCSC, Anderson is facing two counts of sexual battery with a child 17 years of age. A judge set Anderson's bond at $2,500 and mandated the use of a GPS monitor to track her. She was also ordered to not contact the victim or his family members. US: Couple Caught Having Sex on Road Near Children in Florida, Arrested After Police Find Them 'Fully Naked on Top of One Another' in Public.

The first alleged assault occurred at a private residence in Holly Hill, a small town situated 50 miles north of Charleston, with a subsequent incident unfolding in the parking lot of a nearby Pizza Hut in the town of Santee, as per multiple reports.

The victim's mother slammed Anderson in the courtroom during the trial and called her a predator. She alleged that the accused had violated her oath as a teacher and ruined the life of her son. “He should be 100% focused on being a fun-loving football-playing young man, but this predator has robbed him of that ability. No young quarterback or athlete is safe in our community if this woman is free", New York Post quoted the mother. US Shocker: Inspired by Film ‘Office Space’, Software Engineer Steals $3,00,000 From E-Commerce Site Zulily.

Brandy Mullennax, head of The Holly Hill Academy stated that Anderson was immediately sacked after the incident came to light. He mentioned that the police was contacted on November 8 and that the school authorities were co-operating with the police as they probe the allegations.

