Washington, January 12: Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19. The Democratic representative lashed out at the Republican lawmakers for 'not taking pandemic seriously.' In a statement Jayapal said that she tested positive after," being locked down in a secured room at the U.S Capitol where numerous Republican lawmakers recklessly refused to wear masks in the moments after the January 6 attack." US Capitol Violence: How Did the Pro-Donald Trump Mob Waltz into US Congress Campus?

“Too many Republicans have refused to take this pandemic and virus seriously, and in doing so, they endanger everyone around them. Only hours after President Trump incited a deadly assault on our Capitol, our country, and our democracy, many Republicans still refused to take the bare minimum COVID-19 precaution and simply wear a damn mask in a crowded room during a pandemic — creating a superspreader event on top of a domestic terrorist attack,” added Jayapal.

Jayapal added that she has isolated herself as per physicians's advise but "will not rest until I do everything in my power to remove this President (Donald Trump) from office.” She also hit out at Trump for openly inciting "insurrectionists who attacked the Capitol and our democracy on January 6." US Capitol Violence: 4 Dead as Trump Supporters Storm Capitol Building to Disrupt Electoral Count; Here's Everything That Happened So Far.

As per reports, she began quarantining immediately after the attack on the U.S. Capitol. Scores of outgoing US President Donald Trump's supporters barged into the US Capitol on January 6. The violence claimed four lives and several others were injured.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 12, 2021 12:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).