Washington, January 7: One woman was killed in the violence that followed after supporters of US President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol and disrupted electoral count on Wednesday. Thousands of Trump supporters entered the Capitol building in a bid to overturn his election defeat.

Lawmakers were evacuated from the US Capitol after protesters breached security and entered the premises. President-elect said he was 'shocked and saddened' that the nation had come to such a 'dark moment', and called the protests an 'insurrection'. However, according to the latest update, US lawmakers reconvene to certify Electoral College votes after the violence at the US Capitol in Washington DC. US Capitol Building Under Lockdown Following Violent Protests by Pro-Donald Trump Demonstrators.

Facebook Removes Trump's Video:

This is an emergency situation and we are taking appropriate emergency measures, including removing President Trump's video. We removed it because on balance we believe it contributes to rather than diminishes the risk of ongoing violence. — Guy Rosen (@guyro) January 6, 2021

Trump supporters protest, Watch Video:

#WATCH | Supporters of outgoing US President Donald Trump hold a demonstration at US Capitol in Washington DC as Congress debates certification of Joe Biden's electoral victory. pic.twitter.com/c7zCgg9Qdu — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2021

Here are some developments:

Donald Trump’s Twitter account was locked for 12 hours after he made baseless claims about the election, and the social media platform warned him of a permanent ban if he didn’t remove his rule-breaking tweets.

Similarly, Facebook and YouTube removed a video of President Donald Trump in which he repeated unfounded claims that the election was stolen from him after his supporters stormed the US Capitol. In the video, Trump also said that he loved his supporters.

The US Capitol building was put in lockdown and multiple congressional buildings were evacuated following increasingly violent protests by supporters of President Donald Trump as the Congress began the debate on certification of President-elect Joe Biden's electoral victory.

This violence was condemned by others, including Barack Obama who said- “History will rightly remember today’s violence at the Capitol, incited by a sitting president who has continued to baselessly lie about the outcome of a lawful election, as a moment of great dishonour and shame for our nation”.

Joe Biden on Wednesday called on President Donald Trump to appear on national television and condemn his supporters after they breached the US Capitol amid violent protests.

In wake of violent protests at US Capitol, Stephanie Grisham, Chief of Staff for US First Lady Melania Trump, resigned.

